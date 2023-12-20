Maruti Suzuki Aims To Launch Mid-Sized Electric SUV By 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. plans to enter the electric vehicle market with a mid-sized battery-powered sports utility vehicle by 2025.

"Maruti Suzuki is at the right time of introducing EVs," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing & sales, said in an interview to NDTV Profit on Wednesday. "Maruti always wanted to help the EV adoption and one of the big ways of doing this is to localisation the batter and battery components."

On its existing ICE models, the company will increase prices next year across all models and, in some cases, the hikes would be substantial, he said.