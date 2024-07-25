Mars Wrigley Aims To Sweeten India Market Share With Chocolate Gift Packs

Offered in two sizes, priced at Rs 299 and Rs 549, the 'Galaxy Jewels' gift packs are competitively priced, he said. It also plans to market it aggressively and ensure widespread availability in modern retail outlets as well as in e-commerce channels.

"Galaxy Jewels comes in never-before-seen disruptive packaging, perfectly embodying the name of the brand—Jewels," Rao said, adding that Mars aims to capture about 50% market share in the gifting space over the next decade. The company already has Galaxy Jewels in markets such as the Middle East and Africa, where it enjoys about 50% market share.

Chocolate brands, including Mondelez's Cadbury and Ferrero Rocher, as well as Fabelle by ITC Ltd., come out with special packs with extra goodies during festivals. Mars seems to have preempted the trend this year by rolling out Galaxy Jewels in Kerala starting in June. But that is because the company would not want to restrict the gift packs to the festive season, Rao said.

India's chocolate market, valued at $2.6 billion, is projected to grow to $5.3 billion by 2032, implying a growth rate of 7.7% from 2024 to 2032, according to IMARC Group. The market research firm attributes this growth to several key factors, including the expansion of e-commerce, increased accessibility to a diverse range of domestic and international products, and a flourishing gifting culture linked beyond festive celebrations. Additionally, rising affluence among urban youth and higher disposable incomes are contributing to this trend. However, India's annual chocolate consumption stands at a meagre 150 gm, compared with 5–9 kg per person in Europe.

Rao said Mars Wrigley India has also been expanding its core business, betting on two of its largest chocolate brands—Snickers and Galaxy.

While Snickers is relatively premium, Galaxy appeals to a wide set of consumers—from those who enjoy everyday treats to premium chocolate enthusiasts. The company has recently rolled out Galaxy Flutes, which is priced at Rs 10, in a bid to cater to the mass market through its 24 lakh retail outlets. It also forayed into the dark chocolate segment with the launch of Galaxy Fusion last year.

Galaxy has grown 16.5% in the first half of the year, becoming the fastest-growing chocolate brand in the country, according to Nielsen data. "The brand has had a scorching pace of growth in India since its launch and we hope to accelerate this growth in the second half of the year," Rao said.

In fact, Galaxy may eventually surpass Snickers to become the biggest chocolate brand for the company in India, according to him. "We are driving both brands, but chocolate tablets make up more than half of the Indian market. This presents a significant opportunity for Galaxy to grow even larger."