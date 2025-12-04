Marriott-Fern Alliance Adds New 60-Key Hotel In Gujarat's Gandhidham

Franchise 100 has announced the signing of a 60-key hotel in Gandhidham, Gujarat, under the recently launched “Series by Marriott” collection. The project marks a significant collaboration between The Fern Series by Marriott, the international hospitality brand affiliation, and Riva Luxurious Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

The deal was executed by Dileep Gupta, Senior Partner at Franchise 100, along with Akash Shetty, Managing Partner, reinforcing the firm’s role in brokering strategic brand-developer partnerships within India’s hospitality sector. The hotel forms part of The Fern’s alliance with Marriott International through the new global upscale collection, Series by Marriott.

Located in Gandhidham, a key gateway to the Kutch region and one of Gujarat’s fastest-growing industrial and logistics hubs, the upcoming hotel will offer 60 contemporary rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, banquet and meeting spaces, and a range of amenities designed for both business and leisure travellers.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Dileep Gupta said: “We are delighted to facilitate this alliance between Riva Luxurious Hotels Pvt. Ltd. and The Fern Series by Marriott. Gandhidham’s emergence as a strategic business and leisure destination presents the perfect platform for a globally recognised hospitality brand.”

“This agreement underscores Franchise 100’s mission to connect visionary property owners with leading international hotel brands and bring world-class hospitality developments to dynamic markets,” Akash Shetty, Managing Partner at Franchise 100.