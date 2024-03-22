Markets May Turn Volatile As Earnings Estimates See Revision, Says Ambit's Dhiraj Agarwal

Could we extend that argument to two other large sectors which are BFSI and I.T.? Let's start off with BFSI. Almost everybody on the street, I don't think there is an exception to this rule, is constructive on banks. One doesn't know when that uptick comes but for now, say for select private banks, the larger ones have been sulking. When we can make this case now, we will see them move?

Dhiraj Agarwal: Two things in terms of banks. The larger ones have been sulking because the larger ones have been doing badly. But simply the rest of the sector started doing so well. So what we have seen in the last three years in banking is a mirror image of what happened between 2015 to 2020. In fact, in one of the recent newsletters that I wrote actually published a very interesting chart where I showed that it will get the Bank Nifty constituent performances for between 2015 to 2019 and 2021 to current. It's exactly a mirror image of each other.

So ‘15 to ‘19, Kotak and HDFC were up between 150 and 175%. Amongst the large banks SBI and BOB were right at the bottom with minus 10 minus five plus five etc. 2021 to now BOB is right at the top at 177, SBI is about 150 and HDFC and Kotak are right at the bottom with just 5-10% performance and the reason for that is the other ones which are not doing well in ‘15 to ‘19 started doing well in this horizon. So if you look at FY24 numbers, it'll be very difficult to distinguish between the top five large cap banks whether it's ROE, Growth, NPA ratios, etc., all the metrics look very very similar. So there has been a valuation convergence in the banking system. So the bigger guys' valuations have gone down by stocks, not doing much and the earnings rising and the names which struggled within ‘15 to ‘19, the valuations have caught up by stocks performing. So at some point of time, the whole convergence process gets over sectors doing well. I don't see a big issue in the sector, the growth is intact. No big challenges on the credit risk, at least for the next few years on the horizon. So no reason why the sector as a whole can’t start delivering good performance going forward.