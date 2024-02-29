Domestic Flows To Counter Any Likely Market Correction, Says Jefferies

Domestic flows will counter the likely correction that the Indian market might experience after the recent rally, according to Jefferies.

The Nifty 50 has seen nine corrections over the past decade, six of which included developed markets and eight correlated with emerging market declines, the brokerage said.

"Ex-Covid correction of early 2020, the Indian markets underperformed the emerging markets by an average of four percentage points, with three to six percentage points range usually," the brokerage said in a Feb. 28 note.

The corrections have been swift and were followed by robust subsequent rallies, averaging a 36% increase. Remarkably, during these rallies, India outperformed emerging markets by an average of nine percentage points, the note said.

In each of the last six corrections, India's outperformance over the MSCI EM has exceeded the previous underperformance. For instance, following the correction from December 2022 to March 2023, India has already outperformed EMs by 24%, Jefferies said.

Indian markets have also seen lower volatility, as evident in the beta for Indian markets declining over time as compared to the MSCI EM, the brokerage said.