India’s Skilled Labour, Competitive Wages And Government Incentives Driving Semiconductor Growth: Mark Mobius
Mark Mobius emphasises that India's unique blend of skilled labour and supportive government initiatives is crucial for attracting chipmakers and enhancing the nation's role in the global market.
Veteran investor Mark Mobius said on Monday that India's combination of skilled labour, competitive wages, and government incentives is attracting key semiconductor manufacturers. This, he believes, positions the country as a major contributor to the industry’s future growth. With the surge in demand from sectors like automotive and consumer electronics, the co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners sees India perfectly positioned to claim a larger share of the global semiconductor supply chain.
"I definitely think India will become a leader, or one, or the leader in semiconductor production in the future," Mobius said while speaking at the NDTV World Summit. India will play a key role in the semiconductor world as it continues to develop its capacity for manufacturing these critical components, he explained, adding that the government’s initiatives that support domestic production are vital for reducing the country's reliance on imports and making it a global manufacturing hub.
Alongside the discussion on semiconductors, Mobius touched on India's real estate prospects, linking its growth to increasing affluence and a rising demand for housing. As more families seek homes, especially in urban areas, he predicts a significant expansion in both residential and commercial real estate.
As people become wealthier, their demand for housing naturally increases, Mobius explained. He noted that with limited land available in major cities, vertical development and outward expansion will be necessary to meet this demand. Developers will have to focus on high-rise buildings or move outwards to less-developed areas, he said.
"The standard of living is going up and people want homes, and you got to meet the supply. You can't manufacture land...You got to either build up or you've got to go into other remote areas," Mobius said.
With these dual growth areas—semiconductors and real estate—Mobius believes India is poised for long-term expansion, driven by its growing middle class and strategic position in the global tech and housing markets.