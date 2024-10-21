India’s Skilled Labour, Competitive Wages And Government Incentives Driving Semiconductor Growth: Mark Mobius

Alongside the discussion on semiconductors, Mobius touched on India's real estate prospects, linking its growth to increasing affluence and a rising demand for housing. As more families seek homes, especially in urban areas, he predicts a significant expansion in both residential and commercial real estate.

As people become wealthier, their demand for housing naturally increases, Mobius explained. He noted that with limited land available in major cities, vertical development and outward expansion will be necessary to meet this demand. Developers will have to focus on high-rise buildings or move outwards to less-developed areas, he said.

"The standard of living is going up and people want homes, and you got to meet the supply. You can't manufacture land...You got to either build up or you've got to go into other remote areas," Mobius said.

With these dual growth areas—semiconductors and real estate—Mobius believes India is poised for long-term expansion, driven by its growing middle class and strategic position in the global tech and housing markets.