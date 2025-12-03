Maritime Decarbonisation: Ports Minister Flags Off India's First All-Electric Tug Project
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal, virtually inaugurated India's first all-electric green tug on Wednesday.
The flagging off ceremony of the all electric green tug marked a major milestone in the country's shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient maritime operations.
Designed for the Deendayal Port Authority or DPA in Kandla, the green tugboat is being developed under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways' Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP).
GTTP is a flagship initiative aimed at accelerating India's maritime decarbonisation efforts.
Speaking at the event, Sonowal said that the launch of the country's first all-electric green tug reflects India's strong commitment to clean energy integration in the maritime sector.
"This milestone reinforces India's determination to move toward a cleaner and more sustainable maritime future," Sonowal said.
The new green tug for DPA will feature a 60-ton bollard pull capacity, ensuring silent operations, zero carbon emissions and optimised energy efficiency.
The GTTP, launched by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, aims to induct 50 green tugs by 2030, with 16 to be deployed in the first phase between 2024 and 2027, according to an official statement.