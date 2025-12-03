Maritime Decarbonisation: Ports Minister Flags Off India's First All-Electric Tug Project

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal, virtually inaugurated India's first all-electric green tug on Wednesday.

The flagging off ceremony of the all electric green tug marked a major milestone in the country's shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient maritime operations.

Designed for the Deendayal Port Authority or DPA in Kandla, the green tugboat is being developed under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways' Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP).

GTTP is a flagship initiative aimed at accelerating India's maritime decarbonisation efforts.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said that the launch of the country's first all-electric green tug reflects India's strong commitment to clean energy integration in the maritime sector.