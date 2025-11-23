Marico's Digital Brands Cross Rs 1,000 Crore ARR Mark

Marico's digital brands -- including Studio X, Pure Sense, Beardo, and True Elements -- have a diversified portfolio, ranging from premium personal care products to food, and are on a high growth momentum and likely to continue their faster pace, he added.

"Our digital brands have crossed Rs 1,000 crore in ARR (annual recurring revenue), and we expect the diversified portfolio...including premium personal care, to contribute at least 25% to our overall India business, over the next three years," Gupta told PTI.