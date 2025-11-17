Marico Eyes 25% Growth In FY26: CEO Outlines Roadmap To Cross Rs 20,000-Crore Revenue Mark

Marico managing director and chief executive officer, Saugata Gupta is targeting a 25% year-on-year topline growth, setting the stage for crossing the coveted Rs 20,000 crore revenue mark. Gupta said that delivering 25% growth in the first year of the five-year cycle would make the subsequent 11–12% CAGR over the remaining period “far easier to achieve.”

Gupta highlighted that volume growth is likely to improve in the second half of the year, although attaining double-digit growth will depend on how input prices behave, especially in the Parachute franchise.

Copra prices have already fallen 15% from their peak, and with the upcoming crop expected to be healthy, some further correction is likely around March. “The second half will be better than the first,” Gupta said while talking to NDTV Profit, adding that Marico will strive for 200 basis points margin expansion, supported by softer input costs.

Despite competitive pressure at the bottom of the pyramid, Gupta expressed confidence in delivering double-digit Ebitda growth, backed by disciplined cost management and improved profitability across the portfolio. He added that GST has been “transformational” for the industry, expanding accessibility and supporting long-term sectoral growth.

On Plix, Marico’s nutrition brand, the company expects mid- to high-single-digit growth over the next two quarters as it focuses on breakeven and stabilisation. Gupta acknowledged a short pause ahead but said momentum would resume soon. In the foods business, he expects growth to return to 20% by the fourth quarter, with a stronger trajectory next year.

Gupta emphasised that Marico has consistently navigated volatility with resilience: “We have delivered volume growth despite a 100% increase in raw material costs and taking 60% price hikes.”

He said the company’s ability to anticipate risk and convert it into opportunity, through diversification, distribution strength and institutionalised resilience, has ensured stability. Importantly, Marico has never had a quarter with a negative surprise on the bottom line.

While the Parachute brand remains “transactionally flat,” the value-added hair oils segment is being repositioned after a period of irrational competition. Marico is prioritising brand equity building over trade spends, with the goal of restoring consistent value growth and market share.

Gupta reiterated that profitability, disciplined pricing, category building and consumer value will remain the pillars of Marico’s next phase of growth. “We are confident of getting to 25%,” he said, adding that transient issues will not derail the company’s longer-term ambitions.