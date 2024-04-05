Marico Expects Gradual Uptick In Growth Of Core Categories

Amidst the backdrop of improving macro-indicators, Marico said, "We expect a gradual uptick in the growth of our core categories through the ongoing initiatives to enhance the profitability of our General Trade channel partners and focused investments towards a transformative expansion in our direct reach footprint across urban and rural outlets over the next couple of years."

The company will continue to focus on driving differential growth in urban-centric and premium portfolios through the organised retail and e-commerce channels, it added.