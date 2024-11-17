Marico Expects Double-Digit Revenue Growth In Second Half Of FY25

Over Marico — the maker of Saffola and Parachute — Gupta said he is pretty hopeful of trying to improve that sequential volume growth a bit in the second half of the ongoing fiscal year.

However, he added, "There are challenges in terms of input cost, which could ensure a margin will lag a little bit of revenue growth."

The biggest concern right now is food inflation.

"We expect that to hopefully to moderate over the next two quarters and then the urban growth is expected to recover because that has been impacted a little bit by the high food inflation that is prevailing," he said.

Marico, which had reported a 7.6% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 2,664 crore for the September quarter along with a 20.2% rise in PAT, is witnessing a sequential volume improvement.

"Our revenue growth is also in high single digits and we are fairly confident about revenue moving into double digits in the second half of the year," he said.