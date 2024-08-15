MapMyIndia Projects Rs 1,000-Crore Revenue Milestone In Four Years

CE Infosystems Ltd., the technology firm known for MapMyIndia platform, is bullish about its Internet of Things led business and its maps business after a strong first quarter result.

The company’s IoT-led business is likely to pick up in the second half of fiscal 2025, according to Rohan Verma, chief executive officer and executive of MapMyIndia.

The year has gotten off to a good start as the company crossed Rs 100-crore milestone in terms of revenue, Verma told NDTV Profit.

“It was a good quarter, the year has gotten off to a good start, we crossed Rs 100 crore in revenue. We are an annual business so, quarter-on-quarter can be lumpy. If you look at our open order book, we started the year with Rs 1,300 crore. We are well on track to our milestone which is Rs 1,000 crore plus by FY27-28,” he said.

Verma also talked about the ramp down in some of the company’s original equipment manufacturing business. “We have been talking about it for a few quarters that certain of our OEM programs will be ramping down, but already new programs have begun ramping up in Q2FY25,” Verma said.