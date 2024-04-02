Mankind Pharma To Sell OTC Business In Slump Sale

Mankind Pharma Ltd. has announced a slump sale of its over-the-counter business to a wholly owned subsidiary, which it will incorporate.

The subsidiary will be called Mankind Consumer Products Pvt., or any other name as approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, an exchange filing said on Tuesday. It will have an initial paid-up capital of Rs 5 crore, with further investment of up to Rs 250 crore in one or more tranches.

A slump sale refers to transferring a part of, or the whole business, to another firm for a lump sum amount.

The above transaction will be effective on or before Oct. 1, subject to customary closing conditions, the filing said.

The company did not disclose the consideration amount, but it said it would not be less than the fair market value of the OTC business determined as per Income Tax Rules 1962.