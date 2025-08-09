Mankind Pharma Confident GLP-1 Won't Dent Anti-Diabetic Portfolio Growth
Even if shifts occur within the anti-diabetes segment, such as therapies moving from the top to the bottom of the market pyramid, Mankind expects to remain stable.
Mankind Pharma Ltd. remains confident that the rise of GLP-1 therapies will not materially impact its anti-diabetic portfolio, highlighting continued strength across both acute and chronic segments.
Speaking during the company's earnings call, Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director Sheetal Arora emphasised that chronic therapies maintained their momentum in the latest quarter, led by 1.5 times growth in both cardiology and anti-diabetes.
"So if you see the overall anti-diabetes space, there are different categories of ACVs where these molecules are still steady. So Mankind, as you know, has been strong in most of the specialties," Arora said, pointing to the company's solid positioning across therapy areas.
He added that even if shifts occur within the anti-diabetes segment such as therapies moving from the top to the bottom of the market pyramid, Mankind expects to remain stable at the base of the segment. "I don't think there will be a significant impact in terms of overall business volume in anti-diabetic," Arora noted.
Addressing concerns about the impact of GLP-1 generaliation on existing products, he reiterated that Mankind's mature brands continue to do well and retain their place in the market. "We have seen traditionally also that the old molecules don't go away... So even if suppose something comes up, we will be maintaining our position in the older segment," he said.
Overall, the company expects its established anti-diabetic therapies to continue contributing meaningfully to its performance despite the evolving market landscape.
Mankind Pharma Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.5% to Rs 3,570 crore versus Rs 2,868 crore.
Net profit down 18.3% to Rs 438 crore versus Rs 536 crore.
Ebitda up 26.1% to Rs 847 crore versus Rs 671.56 crore.
Margin at 23.7% versus 23.4%.
The board of Mankind Pharma approved the payment of an interim dividend of Re 1 at a face value of Re 1 each for the fiscal 2026.