Mankind Pharma Confident GLP-1 Won't Dent Anti-Diabetic Portfolio Growth

Mankind Pharma Ltd. remains confident that the rise of GLP-1 therapies will not materially impact its anti-diabetic portfolio, highlighting continued strength across both acute and chronic segments.

Speaking during the company's earnings call, Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director Sheetal Arora emphasised that chronic therapies maintained their momentum in the latest quarter, led by 1.5 times growth in both cardiology and anti-diabetes.

"So if you see the overall anti-diabetes space, there are different categories of ACVs where these molecules are still steady. So Mankind, as you know, has been strong in most of the specialties," Arora said, pointing to the company's solid positioning across therapy areas.