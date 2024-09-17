Mankind Pharma Calls Board Meet On Sept. 20 To Mull Fundraise

Mankind Pharma Ltd. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors will meet on Sept. 20 to consider and approve a fundraise plan.

The board will mull over various options of raising funds, such as issuance of non-convertible debentures, commercial papers, other debt securities or any other security or any combination thereof, an exchange filing stated.

The amount of fundraise which the board will consider was not disclosed by the company.

Earlier, on Sept. 3, the Economic Times had reported that Mankind Pharma was set to raise over Rs 9,000 crore through a mix of short-term commercial paper and non-convertible debentures. The report claimed that fundraise would be aimed at supporting the company's Rs 13,630-crore acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV), which was announced in July.