Manappuram Finance Says No Discomfort From Lenders On Asirvad, Collections Key

Manappuram Finance Ltd. said that despite the Reserve Bank of India imposing lending restrictions, lenders have not expressed any discomfort with its subsidiary, Asirvad Microfinance, as it has sufficient liquidity.

"Lenders have not shown any discomfort as the MFI has sufficient liquidity and parent support," the management said in the earnings call on late Tuesday.

Collections will be the key focus area for the company from here on.

The company will be implementing advanced tracking systems, which should help in recoveries. The management expects repayments of Asirvad to improve from January-March as it will start witnessing green shoots in October-December.

Further, the sharp rise in the number of loan officers sequentially will also aid in collections.

While Asirvad's credit costs may rise from the previous guidance of 1.5%, the management expects it to be similar to the industry this year.