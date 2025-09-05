Business NewsBusinessManaging A Family In Family Business Cannot Be Left To Chance: Janmejaya Sinha
ADVERTISEMENT

Managing A Family In Family Business Cannot Be Left To Chance: Janmejaya Sinha

He also added that a structure should be created 'where family members can debate and think about the issues that the company is facing'.

05 Sep 2025, 09:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BCG India Chairman&nbsp;Janmejaya Sinha (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
BCG India Chairman Janmejaya Sinha (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

BCG India Chairperson Janmejaya Sinha has shared insights on how to bring in structure to the family bit of family businesses and navigate through fights.

In a family business, there is managing the family, then there is managing the company. Managing a family cannot be left to chance, Sinha said in the latest episode of NDTV Profit's Building Legacy show.

He also added that a structure should be created "where family members can debate and think about the issues that the company is facing", and a united front along with a unanimous vote is built. Sinha also strongly advised against cliques forming in the family.

Talking about the founding father, or the "patriarch" or the "superman entrepreneur", the BCG India chairman said as long the patriarch is around, most of these structures do not exist, since he has the final call; but when the siblings come in, they have to be careful about not letting fights and disagreements get disruptive.

As far as whether the patriarch should be the one who puts these structures in place, Sinha holds the view that it depends on the nature of the patriarch — he will decide if he should make this call, or let his successors learn on their own.

Talking about the distinction between managing the family and company, he said that managing the company comes under the rubric of SEBI, the competition commission, the RBI and so on while managing the family comes under the rubric of the parents.

ALSO READ

Growth Very Important Factor In Legacy Business: RPG Enterprises' Anant Goenka
Opinion
Growth Very Important Factor In Legacy Business: RPG Enterprises' Anant Goenka
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT