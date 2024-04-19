Mamaearth's Parent Company Approves Merger Of Fusion Cosmeceutics And Just4Kids

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on April 19, 2024, considered and approved the scheme of amalgamation...providing for the amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries of Honasa Consumer Limited namely, Fusion Cosmeceutics Private Limited (Transferor Company-1) and Just4Kids Services Private Limited (Transferor Company-2) into and with Honasa Consumer Limited," the filing said.