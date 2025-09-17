MakeMyTrip Partners With Zomato For On-Train Food Delivery

Travel platform MakeMyTrip has partnered with food delivery platform Zomato to enhance the travel experience for Indian Railways passengers. Now, passengers booking train tickets on the MakeMyTrip app will also be able to order food for their journey.

The service allows travellers to choose meals from over 40,000 restaurants listed on Zomato. The orders will be delivered directly to their seats at more than 130 railway stations across the country.

“India’s leading online travel company, MakeMyTrip, has joined hands with Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, to offer train passengers the convenience of meals delivered directly to their seats. Travelers booking train tickets on the MakeMyTrip app can now order food from 40,000+ restaurant partners, which are listed on Zomato, at over 130 stations,” MakeMyTrip said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the statement, over 90,000 passengers used Indian Railways’ e-catering services daily in FY 2024–25, reflecting a 66% year-on-year growth. MakeMyTrip aims to tap into this growing demand with its ‘Food on Train’ service. This will be supported by its ‘Live Train Status’ tool for the timely delivery of orders.

“The initial response to the soft launch with Zomato has been encouraging and indicates a preference for travel-friendly meals. Building on this momentum, MakeMyTrip will roll out targeted campaigns to drive greater awareness of its on-train food delivery,” the release said.

On the partnership, Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer of MakeMyTrip, said that the company has outpaced industry growth in train bookings. With the new ‘Food on Train’ collaboration with Zomato, they aim to enhance passenger convenience.

“This collaboration with Zomato builds on that momentum and will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India’s mobility ecosystem,” said Singh.

Rahul Gupta of Zomato said the partnership with MakeMyTrip aligns with their mission to serve India better.

“This collaboration with MakeMyTrip enables train passengers to conveniently order meals from their favourite restaurants through the MakeMyTrip platform, with direct food delivery to their seats. We are truly excited about the value this partnership will bring to our customers,” Gupta, who is VP of Product at Zomato, noted.

As part of the approaching festive season, MakeMyTrip is offering a free coupon to travellers booking train tickets. The coupon can be redeemed on Zomato food orders.