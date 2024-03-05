Majority Of Working Women Keen To Become Entrepreneurs: Survey
As much as 86% of the working women surveyed expressed a desire to learn and upskill themselves in areas like budgeting, investing, saving and other financial instruments.
A large number of working women are keen to become entrepreneurs and start their own businesses, finds a survey.
A survey among more than 10,000 working women aged 24-55 across the metros, tier 1 and 2 cities has found that as many as 76% of them expressed a desire to start their own businesses, according to Indialends, which is an online marketplace to provide data on personal loans and credit cards.
As much as 86% of the working women surveyed expressed a desire to learn and upskill themselves in areas like budgeting, investing, saving and other financial instruments.
The survey also reveals stories of women entrepreneurs taking charge and 68% of the women entrepreneurs surveyed said they manage their company accounts independently, and only 32% of them are dependent on their professionals/ husbands/family members for this.
When it comes to their investing behaviour, it has been found that 68.7% of businesswomen/entrepreneurs invest their money, and when it comes to salaried women, only 51% invest their money. And for those women investing their money, as much as 79% of them invest themselves, while the remaining 21% get help from their partners or parents.
A quarter of women who are not making investment decisions themselves do so due to a lack of confidence, and 29% do not do so because they have a limited understanding of financial instruments.
As many as 33.6% of the survey respondents are in the 25-34 age group, followed by 35-44-year-olds at 25.6%, 22.3% in the 18-24 bracket and 18.5% above 45.
In terms of professions, 44.5% are salaried, followed by self-employed at 31.3%, homemakers at 12.3% of the sample, and professional individuals such as CAs and lawyers at 4.4%.
The majority of respondents are married at 67.2%, followed by singles at 20.5%.