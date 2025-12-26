Major Defence Purchases On Cards: DAC Likely To Approve Rs 80,000-Crore Procurement Proposals
On the agenda are key projects including the procurement of Embraer-based Airborne Early Warning Systems as well as the integration of the NETRA AEW system.
The Defence Acquisition Council is likely to clear around Rs 80,000 crore worth of defence procurement proposals, said people familiar with the matter to NDTV Profit.
The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. While the meeting was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. today, it is likely to have been postponed to next week, as per sources.
It is expected to take up proposals for the emergency procurement of key weapons and military equipment, potentially expediting new orders for the defence sector. On the agenda is the procurement of Embraer-based Airborne Early Warning Systems as well as the integration of the NETRA AEW system, sources said.
Reports suggest the DAC’s last meeting of the calendar year could be among the most consequential in terms of approvals. With emergency procurement on the agenda, multiple proposals may receive clearances, opening up a new pipeline of defence orders.
The meeting is being attended by senior leadership, including the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, the Defence Secretary, and the DRDO chief, underscoring the significance of the deliberations.
The discussion comes as India continues to prioritise operational preparedness amid evolving security challenges.
The development is viewed as particularly important for firms engaged in defence manufacturing, technology, and supply-chain roles. Market participants are likely to track defence-related stocks closely for potential catalysts linked to procurement decisions and policy announcements from the meeting.
Against the backdrop of strategic urgency and the government’s push for domestic defence production, the DAC’s decisions could shape sector sentiment heading into early 2026.