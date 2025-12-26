Major Defence Purchases On Cards: DAC Likely To Approve Rs 80,000-Crore Procurement Proposals

The Defence Acquisition Council is likely to clear around Rs 80,000 crore worth of defence procurement proposals, said people familiar with the matter to NDTV Profit.

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. While the meeting was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. today, it is likely to have been postponed to next week, as per sources.

It is expected to take up proposals for the emergency procurement of key weapons and military equipment, potentially expediting new orders for the defence sector. On the agenda is the procurement of Embraer-based Airborne Early Warning Systems as well as the integration of the NETRA AEW system, sources said.

Reports suggest the DAC’s last meeting of the calendar year could be among the most consequential in terms of approvals. With emergency procurement on the agenda, multiple proposals may receive clearances, opening up a new pipeline of defence orders.