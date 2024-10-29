Maintenance Double Whammy — How Grounded And Overused Aircraft Are Hurting IndiGo’s Top Line

Maintenance is a fixed cost for any airline, but when it becomes a double whammy, it begins to impact core operations and revenues—just as it has started affecting InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent of IndiGo.

IndiGo has kept over 70 aircraft grounded for the fourth consecutive quarter, adding to the airline's expenditure and fixed costs. Maintenance expenses surged to Rs 2,745 crore in the September quarter, marking a nearly 30% increase from the same period last year.

“IndiGo’s earnings have shrunk, and expenditure has risen due to the grounding of Pratt & Whitney engines. Lower income levels stem from fewer aircraft flying domestically, while the grounded fleet creates a domino effect on operations,” said Mark Martin, founder and chief executive officer of Martin Consulting.

“With aircraft grounded, the operational fleet is flying more, pushing up maintenance costs. Each aircraft, which earlier flew 12 hours a day, is now flying 18 hours. This 40% increase in flight hours translates to a 40-50% rise in maintenance costs. Additionally, employee costs have increased,” Martin added.

Mayur Malik of IndiaNivesh Ltd. noted that with over 400 aircraft and 70 grounded, around 17-18% of IndiGo’s fleet is non-operational, adding significant costs. However, he expressed confidence that the airline would bounce back by the end of fiscal 2026. “The airline is sitting on a winning cost structure, which will translate into revenue going forward. Q2 FY25 should be viewed as a one-off,” Malik added.