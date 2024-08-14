Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Unveiled On Independence Day: Here’s What We Know So Far

The vehicle is expected to have a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, equipped with AdrenoX Connect and seamless integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Teasers also hint at a fully digital 10-inch instrument cluster, drawing design inspiration from Mahindra's XUV 3XO and XUV700 models.

One of the major upgrades in the Thar Roxx is the inclusion of advanced driver assistance system capabilities. This model is expected to feature Level 2 ADAS, reflecting the growing trend in the mass market.

Preliminary images from Mahindra indicate that an autonomous emergency braking system will be among the advanced safety features included.