Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Unveiled On Independence Day: Here’s What We Know So Far
Mahindra has said that the Thar Roxx will be available for test drives at showrooms following its launch.
Mahindra is set to unveil the much-awaited five-door version of its Thar SUV—Mahindra Thar Roxx—on Independence Day.
Announcing the launch through a social media post, via the handle @Mahindra_Thar, the automobile maker shared pictures of the upcoming SUV in black and white colour options.
“Unrivaled. Unforgettable. Soon to be unleashed. ‘THE’ SUV arrives this Independence Day,” read the post.
Unrivaled. Unforgettable. Soon to be unleashed.— Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) August 12, 2024
'THE' SUV arrives this Independence Day.
Know more: https://t.co/XkSKicvjz7#TharROXX #THESUV #ExploreTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/LEgd9GnClQ
Here’s everything you need to know about the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV:
Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design and Exteriors
The five-door version of Mahindra Thar has been in the offing for quite some time now. The recently released images provide an exciting preview, showcasing the Thar Roxx’s revamped features, including an updated grille, redesigned lights and newly styled alloy wheels.
Mahindra Thar Roxx will debut with a panoramic sunroof, setting it apart as the first ladder-frame SUV to offer this feature.
Mahindra Thar Roxx: Interiors And features
The vehicle is expected to have a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, equipped with AdrenoX Connect and seamless integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Teasers also hint at a fully digital 10-inch instrument cluster, drawing design inspiration from Mahindra's XUV 3XO and XUV700 models.
One of the major upgrades in the Thar Roxx is the inclusion of advanced driver assistance system capabilities. This model is expected to feature Level 2 ADAS, reflecting the growing trend in the mass market.
Preliminary images from Mahindra indicate that an autonomous emergency braking system will be among the advanced safety features included.
Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine And Pricing
Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol turbocharged engine could come with abilities to deliver up to 170 bhp of power.
The 2.2-litre diesel version could come with a similar output. Both engines will be paired with six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission gearboxes.
Mahindra Thar Roxx may get an upgraded suspension system over its three-door variant to offer enhanced off-roading abilities. It will also come with a low ratio transfer case as seen on the original Mahindra Thar.
According to the automobile maker's website, it will announce the starting price for the Thar Roxx on Aug. 15. It is expected to range between between Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 18.5 lakh.
Mahindra has said that the Thar Roxx will be available for test drive at showrooms following its launch.