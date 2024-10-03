Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets 1.7 Lakh Bookings In First 60 Minutes

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s newly launched Thar ROXX registered 1,76,218 bookings within 60 minutes of its availability, starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday. This is much higher than the estimates of some of the brokerages.

In its report, Nomura stated that it expected roughly 50,000 bookings for the Thar Roxx.

The Thar has been an iconic model for Mahindra, with a cult-like following. The Thar 3-door has an approximate waiting time of eight weeks, and customers have been waiting for the same without too many cancellations.