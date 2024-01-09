Mahindra Research Centre In TN Due To Efficient Bureaucracy, Human Resources: Anand Mahindra

“I was told that I am creating a white elephant and it is better to give the land back to the state government. That was the attitude then. But we pivoted and repositioned Mahindra Industrial Park as Mahindra World City as we strongly believed in the resources here and convinced (Infosys Chairman) Narayanamurthy to set up an office here (at Mahindra World City) and then there was no looking back,” he said.