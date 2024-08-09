Mahindra Logistics Ties Up With Sangti Solutions To Cut Carbon Emissions In Supply Chain

Mahindra Logistics Limited on Friday said it has entered into a technology collaboration with artificial intelligence-powered sustainability startup Sangti Solutions for reducing carbon emission in supply chain.

As part of this collaboration, a fully automated system will be established through a software-as-a-service platform. Accredited by the Global Logistics Emission Council and ISO 14083, the system seamlessly integrates into existing logistics and supply chain management processes, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. said.

The system provides a centralised interface for efficient data management and comprehensive viewing.

The partnership will provide carbon emission KPIs (key performance indicators) for sectors such as auto, telecom, e-commerce, manufacturing, and white goods across full and part truck load, warehousing, and cross-border solutions, the company said.

Mahindra Logistics green logistics ecosystem is a suite of solutions designed to help the company achieve its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040. It includes carbon-neutral warehousing solutions, sustainable transportation practices, an EV fleet for last-mile delivery, plantation initiatives, energy efficiency improvements, and advancements in alternate fuels such as LNG and hydrogen, MLL said.