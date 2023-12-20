Mahindra Logistics Announces Sale Of Entire 39.79% Stake In TLPL

"The company...at its meeting held today....entered into a share purchase agreement with Transtech Logistics Pvt Ltd... for sale/transfer of the 39.79% stake held by the company in TLPL i.e., 100 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 65,988 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 50 each, for a consideration of Rs 1,32,176," Mahindra Logistics said in a filing to BSE.