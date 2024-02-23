Mahindra Lifespace To Focus On Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru For Residential Projects

Residential projects in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru would remain the primary focus for Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

“We will add more markets if we think it is needed, but there are enough opportunities in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru markets,” Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer at the company, told NDTV Profit.

“We’re putting all the building blocks to get there,” he said. “Our GDV (gross development value) evaluation is rapidly transforming; we're adding more and more land parcels and we are putting that in the market.”

The company launched Mahindra Vista, its new project at Kandivali—a western suburb in Mumbai—which generated as much as Rs 800 crore in sales in its first three days. The project, with a focus on sustainability, continues to witness momentum, according to Sinha.

It will derive 100% of its power supply from renewable sources, he said. “This project is the first in Mumbai to have net zero energy and net zero waste,” Sinha said. “This project will not create waste and not create carbon from an energy perspective.”