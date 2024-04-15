Mahindra Group To Set Up 150 MW Hybrid Plant In Maharashtra

Anish Shah, CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said, "Energy transition is a key global and national priority to address climate change. This project is a tangible example of our commitment to sustainability, as a consumer of green power, and building 'Planet Positive' businesses, as the developer of the project." Deepak Thakur, CEO & MD, Mahindra Susten, added, "We announce our foray into the hybrid RE space and deliver clean, green power at competitive rates to large C&I consumers. This project will showcase the immense potential of hybrid RE solutions in helping companies transition towards green operations."