Mahindra Group Ties-Up With Israel's Sentrycs For Anti-Drone Systems

The Mahindra Group and Israel-based Sentrycs Ltd. on Friday announced a tie-up for developing anti-drone solutions in India for civilian and military applications. The companies signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding that will focus on the transfer of technology and manufacturing of radio frequency-based counter-drone solutions under the 'Make in India' initiative, a statement said.

The differentiated anti-drone solution is an autonomous and integrated system with a command and control module, and enables detection, tracking, identification and mitigation of incoming drones.

In addition, the system can monitor drone flight paths, identify their specific models, unique serial numbers, and their IDs, which allows for precise differentiation between friendly and hostile drones.