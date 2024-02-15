Mahindra Group Firing On All Cylinders, Aims For 10 Times Growth In Five Years, CEO Says

For Mahindra Group, all growth levers are in place for a takeoff. What remains is the execution, according to a top executive.

“We had planned for 5 times growth in the next five years, now we are evaluating whether we can clock 10 times growth,” Anish Shah, chief executive officer at Mahindra Group, told NDTV Profit’s Niraj Shah during a post-earnings interaction on Thursday. “Today, multiple growth channels are firing on all cylinders. It’s really about pure execution (hereon).”

His reasoning is sound as Mahindra's various businesses—from real estate to logistics and hospitality—clocked growth in the October-December quarter. Even Tech Mahindra Ltd., which has lagged top-tier peers for four quarters or so, has embarked on a turnaround under new CEO Mohit Joshi.

But it’s the flagship firm, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., that’s leading the charge at the front.

Net profit of the Mumbai-based automaker rose 60.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,454 crore, on the back of revenue that grew 16% to Rs 25,642.4 crore in the three months ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 25,300.9 crore and the bottom line at Rs 2,375.6 crore.

M&M Q3 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 16% at Rs 25,642.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 25,300.9 crore).

Ebitda up 9.69% at Rs 3,590.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,208.3 crore).

Ebitda margin narrows 80 bps to 14% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.7%).

Net profit up 60.6% at Rs 2,454 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,375.6 crore).

Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In the SUV segment, M&M tops the leaderboard with a revenue market share of 21%. The company accounts for 49.5% of all light commercial vehicles sold in the country. It’s the market leader in the tractors segment as well, commanding 41.8% of the farm equipment segment. Even in electric three-wheelers, M&M has 54% market share, with volume rising by 54% year-on-year.

“Auto has clearly seen a lot of progress over the past few years. Products we have delivered are truly world-class and beating the competition hands down,” Shah told NDTV Profit. “That’s been a big plus for us.”

The next 18 months or so will see the Scorpio-maker delve deep into the electric vehicle space, with the unveiling of the “born electric” SUVs later this year and sales commencing early next year. Six electric SUVs will join XUV 400 in the company’s EV line-up over the next two years or so.

“These cars are going to compete with the best in the world, and our hope is that they will move ahead of the best in the world as well,” Shah said. “I have test-driven three of them, they have come out really well, and we are looking forward to that launch.”

On Thursday, M&M shares surged to an intraday record high of Rs 1,783.80 apiece, before paring some of the gains to end the day 6.51% higher at Rs 1,765.55. That compares with the 0.32% rise in the benchmark Sensex to 72,050.38 points.