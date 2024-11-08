Mahindra Group Eyes Profitability For MLL Express With Focus On Cost Efficiency

"Now, what is needed is to get the volume back in that business. And there was so much focus on efficiency that some of the commercial intensity needed to come back into the business. And I think that's where we have to put a lot more focus. Once we get that volume, the cost leverage will come through in a big way," Barua said.

"So, we expect by the end of the year, once these volume actions bear fruit, you will see the express business also profitable. And that should help drive the overall profitability of the logistics business," he added.