Mahindra Finance To Foray Into Life, General Insurance Business

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. said it will enter the life, health and general insurance segments to diversify its sources of income, away from its primary vehicle lending business.

The company's board approved undertaking supplemental business activity of soliciting and procuring insurance business as a "corporate agent" (composite) in life, health and general insurance—both group and individual—an exchange filing said on Thursday.

The non-banking financial company will seek the shareholders' nod via a special resolution.

Entry into such insurance segments will also be subject to obtaining necessary approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and no objection from the Reserve Bank of India and other regulatory authorities, the company said.