Mahi Madhusudan Kela, Authum Investment To Acquire Stake In Prataap Snacks

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. and Mahi Madhusudan Kela, have announced an open offer to acquire majority or controlling stake in Prataap Snacks Ltd.

The offer seeks to purchase up to 62.98 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 5, from the company’s public shareholders. This represents 26% of the total voting share capital of Prataap Snacks on a fully diluted basis.

The offer price is Rs 864 per share, meaning the deal's total consideration will be up to Rs 5.44 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Authum and Kela will acquire 46.85% stake in the snacks manufacturer from its private equity promoters. They entered into a share purchase agreement on Thursday, with sellers including Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings I and II, and Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments.

As part of this deal, Authum Investment will acquire 1.02 crore shares, while the Kela will purchase 11 lakh shares from the sellers at a price of Rs 746 per share.