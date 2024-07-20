Mahesh Jethmalani Calls For Probe Into Chinese Links Of Political Figures Targeting Adani Group

"Shockingly some Indian politicians seemed deeply aggrieved by Adanis Haifa port success- a strategic acquisition key to the viability of IMEC- an economic corridor of India, the Middle East and Europe meant to compete with and improve upon China's BRI-Belt and Road Initiative," he said in a post on social media platform X.

"This wilful support for a hostile nations debt trap initiative at the cost of the IMEC initiative cannot but lead to a strong inference that a part of our political class is bent upon aligning itself with Chinese strategic interests. Add to this the colossal loss to retail investors by an influential and wealthy Chinese American mired in espionage controversy for the Chinese State in the US and the case for an investigation into Chinas flag bearers in India is compelling," he added.