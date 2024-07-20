Mahesh Jethmalani Calls For Probe Into Chinese Links Of Political Figures Targeting Adani Group
Senior lawyer and BJP leader Mahesh Jethmalani has intensified calls for a government investigation into alleged Chinese involvement in the Hindenburg report targeting the Adani Group.
Jethmalani asserted that certain political figures, critical of Adani post the report's publication, may have connections to China. He alleged that the report, which accused Adani of financial misconduct in January 2023, was part of a Chinese retaliation strategy over lost bids, including the Haifa Port project in Israel.
"Shockingly some Indian politicians seemed deeply aggrieved by Adanis Haifa port success- a strategic acquisition key to the viability of IMEC- an economic corridor of India, the Middle East and Europe meant to compete with and improve upon China's BRI-Belt and Road Initiative," he said in a post on social media platform X.
"This wilful support for a hostile nations debt trap initiative at the cost of the IMEC initiative cannot but lead to a strong inference that a part of our political class is bent upon aligning itself with Chinese strategic interests. Add to this the colossal loss to retail investors by an influential and wealthy Chinese American mired in espionage controversy for the Chinese State in the US and the case for an investigation into Chinas flag bearers in India is compelling," he added.
Jethmalani further implicated Anla Cheng, associated with 'The China Project', in profiting from short selling Adani stocks. He questioned whether Cheng's actions were influenced by the Chinese state or conducted independently.
Additionally, he highlighted a Supreme Court dismissal of a review petition seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
The Adani Group has consistently denied the allegations, asserting compliance with all regulatory standards.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.