Maharashtra’s Industrial Revival — Hitesh Jain On Why The State Is Not Losing Ground To Gujarat

As the debate over Maharashtra's industrial future intensifies, a popular narrative has emerged suggesting that Maharashtra is losing its edge to Gujarat due to alleged Central favoritism, said Hitesh Jain, managing partner of Parinam Law Associates and vice president of BJP Mumbai Pradesh.

According to him, this narrative is both misleading and outdated. Maharashtra is not only retaining its industrial dominance but is also undergoing a remarkable transformation, Jain said.

He pegs this to the Mahayuti Government's policies. "Through a determined focus on infrastructure, law and order, and a renewed business environment, the Mahayuti government is reclaiming Maharashtra’s position as an industrial powerhouse," Jain said in a post on X.