Maharashtra’s Industrial Revival — Hitesh Jain On Why The State Is Not Losing Ground To Gujarat
According to Jain, this narrative is both misleading and outdated.
As the debate over Maharashtra's industrial future intensifies, a popular narrative has emerged suggesting that Maharashtra is losing its edge to Gujarat due to alleged Central favoritism, said Hitesh Jain, managing partner of Parinam Law Associates and vice president of BJP Mumbai Pradesh.
According to him, this narrative is both misleading and outdated. Maharashtra is not only retaining its industrial dominance but is also undergoing a remarkable transformation, Jain said.
He pegs this to the Mahayuti Government's policies. "Through a determined focus on infrastructure, law and order, and a renewed business environment, the Mahayuti government is reclaiming Maharashtra’s position as an industrial powerhouse," Jain said in a post on X.
In the ongoing debate about Maharashtraâs industrial future, one narrative has captured headlines, fueled by the failed MVA and its eco system the idea that Maharashtra is losing industries to Gujarat due to Central favoritism. This narrative, however, crumbles when viewedâ¦ pic.twitter.com/KrzoQOeIYn— Hitesh Jain (@HiteshJ1973) November 12, 2024
Jain traced Maharashtra’s industrial revival to the policies championed by Devendra Fadnavis in 2016. Under Fadnavis’ leadership, Maharashtra made significant strides in improving its 'ease of doing business' rankings, which played a critical role in attracting investment, he said. "Under Fadnavis, Maharashtra set new standards for governance, establishing itself as a prime destination for investors."
However, the state’s trajectory changed dramatically under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, Jain said. "...The story took a darker turn under the MVA government with Uddhav Thackeray’s administration repeatedly stalling development projects, reversing investor-friendly policies, and creating an environment of uncertainty and division."
He went on to cite the delay in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project and opposition to the Aarey Metro car shed as examples, which he believes reflected political interests over the needs of the people.
Since the formation of the Mahayuti Government, Maharashtra has experienced a clear shift in its industrial approach. The state is now actively pursuing infrastructure projects that were once stalled and fostering an environment that attracts new industries. “Over the past two years, key industries have set up in Maharashtra, encouraged by the Mahayuti Government’s investor-friendly policies. From electronics giants like Foxconn to new developments in steel and textiles in previously underdeveloped areas like Gadchiroli, Maharashtra’s industrial landscape is evolving rapidly," Jain said.