Maharashtra Partners With Max AeroSpace For Helicopter Manufacturing In Nagpur

The Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Max AeroSpace and Aviation Pvt. to develop a helicopter manufacturing unit in Nagpur.

The project is set to attract an investment of Rs 8,000 crore along with creating 2,000 jobs, the state government said on Friday. Production at the plant is set to commence in 2026.

The partnership will promote Maharashtra's industrial development and contribute towards India's self-reliance in the defense sector.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured to provide all necessary support and cooperation required to set up the plant.

"The project will incorporate world-class technology and act as a Centre of Excellence for customisation, integration and flight testing of rotary-wing platforms. The centre will be located near the Nagpur airport, leveraging existing infrastructure and logistical support. It will also contribute to India's growing aerospace supply chain," the statement said.

"Max AeroSpace and Aviation chose Maharashtra for its conducive environment for defense production and the state's commitment to providing necessary facilities," said Bharat Malkani, chairman of Max AeroSpace.

The project will help in the growth of the aerospace industry in Maharashtra in addition to supporting the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.

Established in 1994, Max AeroSpace & Aviation is an aviation engineering company engaged in the modification, upgradation and maintenance of military aircraft.