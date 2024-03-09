Maharashtra Is Engine Of Indian Economy, Has Got More FDI Than Gujarat, Karnataka Or UP: Fadnavis

The deputy CM said efforts are on to expand Pune’s aviation infrastructure. “The new terminal of the Pune airport will be inaugurated tomorrow (March 10). We are trying to build a new airport for Pune. The work on the new airport will begin next year and it will be ready in three years Companies like Boeing and Airbus are coming to India where aircraft will be manufactured", he said.

“In India, Maharashtra is the leader for FDI. The state has garnered much more foreign investment than that of Gujarat, Karnataka or Uttar Pradesh,” he asserted.