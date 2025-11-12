Maharashtra Gems And Jewellery Policy Sets Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Target; To Create 5 Lakh New Jobs

The Maharashtra government announced its Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025 on Wednesday, aiming to attract investments of Rs 1 lakh crore and create five lakh new jobs in the sector over the next five years.

The policy envisages financial incentives of an estimated Rs 1,651 crore during the 2025-30 period, with an additional Rs 12,184 crore allocated for the subsequent 20 years (2031-2050), bringing the total outlay to Rs 13,835 crore, according to a government resolution (GR) issued by the Industry Department.

The policy is valid for five years or until a new plan is introduced, the GR said.

The government has allocated Rs 100 crore in budgetary provisions for the current financial year 2025-26 under a dedicated mandatory head for policy implementation, according to the order.