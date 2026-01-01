Maharashtra Adds 32.7 Lakh New Vehicles In 2025; Registrations Up 13.5%

More than 32.78 lakh new vehicles hit Maharashtra’s roads in 2025, nearly 13.55% higher than the registrations in the state in the previous year, according to government data.

At 22.92 lakh, two-wheelers make up the bulk of the newly registered vehicles, followed by 5.05 lakh cars, 1.46 lakh agricultural tractors, 1.35 lakh trucks, 88,352 autorickshaws, 57,159 other vehicles, and 13,346 buses. Altogether, 28.87 lakh vehicles had been registered in 2024.

A total of 3.02 lakh vehicles were registered in Mumbai in 2025, showed the official figures. Maharashtra has over 4 crore vehicles.

Of the 32.78 lakh new vehicles registered at 58 RTO offices in the state, the highest number -- 8.56 lakh -- was recorded during the festive months of October and November. February saw the lowest number of registrations at 1.99 lakh.

Pune RTO (MH-12) registered 3,31,488 vehicles, topping the state, while Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO (MH-14) clocked 2,18,728 registrations.

The newly created Chalisgaon RTO in Jalgaon district of northern Maharashtra registered the lowest number of vehicles at 8,379, according to the official figures.

Four other RTO offices, including Nashik (1,42,633), Thane (1,17,705), Vasai (1,04,827), and Kalyan (1,02,153), registered over a lakh new vehicles each.

Barring Nashik, the other three RTO offices with over one lakh registrations are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, none of the four RTO offices within the Mumbai city limits witnessed such high numbers.

As many as 3,02,897 new vehicles were registered at four RTO offices in the financial capital of the country, which has a road network of just over 2,000 km. The Wadala RTO (MH-03) registered the highest number of vehicles at 84,908, followed by 78,232 at Borivali RTO (MH-47), 76,076 at Tardeo RTO (MH-01), and 63,681 at Andheri RTO (MH-02).

Of the 3.02 lakh vehicles registered in Mumbai, which faces issues like severe traffic congestion, vehicular pollution, lack of parking space and poor roads, around 1.88 lakh were two-wheelers and 68,379 were cars.

Maharashtra’s road network spans 3,28,526 km, including 18,366 km of national highways, 2,692 km of major state highways and 3,922 km of state highways, with district roads forming the rest, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25. Between January and November of last year, the state reported 33,002 road accidents that claimed 14,066 lives and left 29,038 persons injured.