Mahanagar Gas Bets On BEST Buses, Trucks To Drive CNG, LNG Volume Growth

On average, CNG sales volumes account for over 70% of Mahanagar Gas' total sales volume, he said. The 4% year-on-year volume uptick in this segment primarily drove the company's volume growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company has a total of 247 CNG stations and plans to add 50 more in the current fiscal, he said.

Singhal is optimistic about MSRTC's CNG bus additions in the coming years. The transport corporation added 90 new CNG buses in the April-June period of 2024, with more expected throughout the year, he said.

Singhal also mentioned that the number of BEST buses on the road has not increased due to large queues in Mumbai, but he does expect BEST to roll out more CNG buses going forward.