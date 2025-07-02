Mahanagar Gas Starts Facility Where Customers Can Text Their Meter Readings And Generate Bills

BusinessMahanagar Gas Starts Facility Where Customers Can Text Their Meter Readings And Generate Bills
Domestic customers can now send a photograph of their PNG meter showing the meter reading and meter number against request received from MGL's official WhatsApp account to ensure timely and accurate billing.

02 Jul 2025, 11:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Mahanagar Gas
Mahanagar Gas on Wednesday announced that it has started a facility wherein domestic consumers can send meter reading through instant messaging app WhatsApp for bill generation.

Domestic customers can now send a photograph of their PNG meter showing the meter reading and meter number against request received from MGL's official WhatsApp account to ensure timely and accurate billing, as per an official statement.

