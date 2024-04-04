Maggi Controversy: National Consumer Forum Tosses Complaint Filed Against Nestle In 2015

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has dismissed a complaint, dating back to 2015, that was lodged by the Department of Consumer Affairs against Nestle India Ltd.

This comes as a relief to Nestle after facing intense scrutiny and its product Maggi being temporarily pulled from the market in 2015 over safety concerns.

The complaint alleged that the company had indulged in unfair trade practices by manufacturing and selling hazardous and defective goods to the public, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The department sought hefty compensation and punitive damages totaling over Rs 639 crore, including both punitive damages and compensation.

This NCDRC ruling was dated April 2 and a copy of the order was received by the company on Wednesday, it said.