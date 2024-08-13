Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Start, Priced At Rs 1.4 Crore
The new made-in-India Range Rover Sport is priced at Rs 1.4 crore, ex-showroom.
Tata Motors Ltd.-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday commenced deliveries for the locally manufactured 'Range Rover Sport' in India.
The new SUV is available in two variants: 3.0 l Petrol Dynamic SE, delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm; and 3.0 l Diesel Dynamic SE, delivering power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm.
Tata Motors announced in May that it will begin local production of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, the first of the iconic models in their 54-year history to be rolled out from a country outside of the UK.
The complete Range Rover portfolio is now available. In India, the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio, according to JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba.
Features
The Range Rover Sport is built on the state-of-the-art MLA-Flex platform, which enables next-level capability, performance, and handling, as well as greater efficiency, according to JLR.
It has features like pre-emptive air suspension and adaptive off-road cruise control to enhance overall capability.
The car sports digital LED headlights with adaptive front lighting to ensure superior visibility, and the low-speed manoeuvring lights offer added convenience.
The interior of the New Range Rover Sport offers increased space, seamlessly integrated and intuitive technology, and intelligent connectivity, ensuring outstanding comfort, style, and well-being for occupants.
The Pivi Pro infotainment features a high-resolution, floating 33.27 cm (13.1) haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. Controlling everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings, the system learns the user's habits to act as a personal assistant.
A next-generation cabin air purification system is available to create and maintain the perfect driving environment and ensure the well-being of everyone on board.