Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Start, Priced At Rs 1.4 Crore

Tata Motors Ltd.-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday commenced deliveries for the locally manufactured 'Range Rover Sport' in India.

The new SUV is available in two variants: 3.0 l Petrol Dynamic SE, delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm; and 3.0 l Diesel Dynamic SE, delivering power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm.

The new made-in-India Range Rover Sport is priced at Rs 1.4 crore, ex-showroom, the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors announced in May that it will begin local production of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, the first of the iconic models in their 54-year history to be rolled out from a country outside of the UK.

The complete Range Rover portfolio is now available. In India, the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio, according to JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba.