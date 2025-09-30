'Made In India, Made For The World': Sridhar Vembu Highlights Zoho's Nationalist Credentials
"All the products are developed in India. Our global headquarters is in Chennai, and we pay taxes in India on our global income," Sridhar Vembu said.
Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho Corporation, took to social media to clear misinformation regarding how Zoho works, how it was developed and where its data is hosted. The X post underscores the company’s indigenous credentials even as it serves customers globally.
Vembu began the post by writing, "There are questions about where Zoho is developed and where the data is hosted and who hosts it. There is a lot of false information we want to correct."
Vembu noted that all of Zoho's products are developed in India. Its global headquarters is in Chennai, and it pays taxes on its global income in India. At the same time, it has offices in more than 80 countries and has a strong presence in the US.
Further, data of Indians is hosted in three cities in the country, namely, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. Odisha will also soon join the list.
"We have over 18 data centres globally and they host the respective country or regional data. We are committed to hosting each country's data in their own jurisdiction."
The entrepreneur said that Zoho's services are powered entirely by its own infrastructure, using in‑house software built over open‑source foundations such as Linux and the Postgres database.
Vembu underlined that data is not stored on the servers of Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Azure.
"We do not host our products on AWS or Azure. Arattai, specifically, is not hosted on AWS or Azure or GCloud. We use some of those services for regional switching nodes to speed up traffic but data is not stored in them. We are adding many such ‘points of presence’ (POPs) as we speak," he wrote.
He noted that the Zoho Developer account shown on the App Store and Play Store still reflects the company’s US office address. This dates back to the early days of those platforms, when an employee in US first set up the account for testing purposes and the details were never updated afterwards, he said.
He concluded by saying, "We are proudly ‘Made in India, Made for the World’ and we mean it."
Vembu’s post follows the recent success of the Arattai app, a messaging platform built by Zoho. Over a span of just three days, the app’s daily registrations jumped dramatically, rising from around 3,000 to 3.5 lakh new users each day.