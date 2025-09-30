'Made In India, Made For The World': Sridhar Vembu Highlights Zoho's Nationalist Credentials

Vembu noted that all of Zoho's products are developed in India. Its global headquarters is in Chennai, and it pays taxes on its global income in India. At the same time, it has offices in more than 80 countries and has a strong presence in the US.

Further, data of Indians is hosted in three cities in the country, namely, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. Odisha will also soon join the list.

"We have over 18 data centres globally and they host the respective country or regional data. We are committed to hosting each country's data in their own jurisdiction."

The entrepreneur said that Zoho's services are powered entirely by its own infrastructure, using in‑house software built over open‑source foundations such as Linux and the Postgres database.

Vembu underlined that data is not stored on the servers of Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Azure.

"We do not host our products on AWS or Azure. Arattai, specifically, is not hosted on AWS or Azure or GCloud. We use some of those services for regional switching nodes to speed up traffic but data is not stored in them. We are adding many such ‘points of presence’ (POPs) as we speak," he wrote.