Macrotech Developers Q3 Sale Bookings Up 12% To Rs 3,410 Crore

"We are pleased to note that, despite high level of business development activity during the year, our net debt has remained on a glide down path YTD with our net debt at Rs 6,750 crore (vs Rs 7,073 crore in March 2023). We remain on course to achieve our full year guidance for reduction of net debt to lower of 0.5x equity and 1x Operating Cash flow, with further debt reduction seen in Q4," Lodha said.