Macrotech Developers Eyes Rs 12,000 Crore Revenue Boost With 17 New Projects

Macrotech Developers will launch in this fiscal 17 housing projects, having a revenue potential of Rs 12,000 crore, to boost its sale bookings that hit a record in 2023-24 riding on strong demand. According to an investors presentation, Macrotech Developers — which markets its properties under Lodha brand — will launch 10 new projects and 7 new phases in existing residential projects during 2024-25 across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru.