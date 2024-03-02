Macquarie Slashes Byju’s Valuation By 98% After Julius Baer Protest

The move comes after Julius Baer Chief Investment Officer Yves Bonzon sent a letter to Macquarie Capital in January, saying the firm was too slow to revalue the stake and provide information. Bonzon said Macquarie Capital continued to charge clients based on a 2022 funding round that valued Byju’s at $22 billion, even after other investors marked down their valuations by as much as 95%, according to the letter seen by Bloomberg.