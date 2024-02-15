Lyft’s CEO Says ‘My Bad’ On Margin Error, ‘It Was One Zero’

In fact, both Lyft and Uber delivered strong earnings reports this quarter, suggesting continued growth in overall rider demand since a nationwide plunge during the pandemic. The two have spent fiercely to recruit and retain enough drivers to meet the rise in orders. Risher, who took the helm less than a year ago, has focused the operations on customer satisfaction and has emphasized a return to the basics in an effort to close the gap with Uber. Lyft has spent millions of dollars to lure drivers but has had a hard time boosting its rider base.