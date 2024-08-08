Lupin CFO Swaminathan Forecasts Margin At 21% For FY25

In an interview with NDTV Profit, expressing satisfaction with the results, Swaminathan said, “We are very pleased with the results. There has been buoyancy in the topline across all geographies. North America and the API segment have done extremely well, and India also saw a growth of 17.5% compared to the previous year.”

He attributed this success to the company’s focus on introducing newer, more complex generics and stringent cost control measures. “Our emphasis on productivity across all lines, whether in sales or R&D, has resulted in a very good Ebitda margin for us,” said Swaminathan.

During the quarter, Lupin allocated Rs 75 crore towards the settlement of a class-action lawsuit in the US related to its diabetes drug, Glumetza.

“Hopefully, the entire Glumetza story is over. The class suit in America is fully settled, and with that, we are done,” Swaminathan said.

Lupin’s North American business was a significant growth driver, with revenue from the region reaching Rs 2,040.8 crore, marking a 28% year-on-year increase.

Elaborating on the outlook for the US market, Swaminathan said, “We have a strong pipeline to address the American market, pivoting to more complex products. Given the nature of complexity associated with these products, they won’t erode fast and will continue to have a good run. We expect to introduce several new products, including respiratory products and injectables, in the coming months, and a billion-dollar market is certainly within our reach.”

Looking ahead, Swaminathan highlighted Lupin’s strategic focus on inorganic growth in India and its commitment to specialty areas. He said the company has set its eyes on specialty, which he thinks would be the way forward for Lupin.

Shares of Lupin Ltd surged as much as 6.18% on Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,025 apiece on the BSE after the company’s strong performance in the first quarter of FY25. The pharma stock closed 4.49% higher at Rs 1,992.7 per share on the BSE.